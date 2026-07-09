/Can Russia's S-400 Or China's missiles actually shoot down a B-52? Here is how the old bomber stays alive

The B-52's survivability is not measured by whether it can fly through an S-400 engagement zone. It is measured by whether it can deliver its weapons to their targets while staying outside that zone. The answer, with current cruise missile ranges, is yes — against almost any current air defence architecture. The moment a new system extends engagement range to 1,500 miles or beyond, the calculus changes. Until then, the old bomber's standoff reach keeps it relevant in any conflict where the US has not already destroyed the adversary's air defences.