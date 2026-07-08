/Instagram will now let anyone generate deepfake of your face, unless you opt out right now

Meta launched its first in-house AI image generation model — called Muse Image — on July 7, 2026. The announcement was framed as a creative milestone for Meta's Superintelligence Labs. What the press release did not lead with is the detail that matters most to ordinary users: if your Instagram account is public, anyone on the internet can now type your @username into an AI prompt and generate a new image of your face. You will not be asked. You will not be told. It happens by default, invisibly, and without your knowledge.

How The Feature Actually Works

Muse Image is integrated directly into Meta AI, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The mechanism is straightforward and alarming: a user types a prompt into the AI image generator and includes an @mention of any public Instagram account. Meta's system automatically retrieves photos from that profile and uses them as visual references to generate a new AI image that incorporates that person's likeness. The owner of the account being used receives no notification. There is no approval step. No consent is requested. The image is generated, and the subject of it — whose face has just been used by a stranger — has no way of knowing.

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You Are Opted In By Default

Meta's own help centre confirms the default state explicitly: ‘If your account is public and on default settings, people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using AI features at Meta.’ The company did not send push notifications to users explaining this change. It did not require users to actively agree to having their likeness used for AI generation. It activated the feature for all public accounts and put the burden of opting out on individuals who discover it themselves — which is exactly how Meta has handled every controversial privacy change in its history.

You Will Not Be Notified When It Happens

Perhaps the most disturbing detail is buried in Meta's own support documentation: ‘You will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta.’ This means someone could be generating AI images of your face right now. They could be generating dozens of them. They could be sharing them. You would have no way of knowing unless the images surfaced somewhere you happened to see them. There is no log, no alert, no record sent to the account whose likeness was used. The subject of the AI generation is the last person to know.

What Kind Of Images Can Be Created?

Meta describes Muse Image as capable of following instructions faithfully while drawing from multiple visual references. That description leaves the use cases almost entirely open. A user could generate a realistic-looking image of a colleague, a classmate, an ex-partner, a public figure, or a stranger — using nothing more than their public Instagram photos and a text prompt. The technology is not restricted to benign creative uses. The only constraints are Meta's content policies, which are enforced after generation, not before — and which have historically been inconsistent at scale.

How To Opt Out — Do It Now

The opt-out process is buried inside Instagram's settings. Open Instagram and go to your profile. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the menu. Scroll down and tap Settings. Find the section labelled Sharing and Reuse. Under the heading ‘Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta’, toggle off both Posts and Reels. This disables future AI generation using your photos. There is one critical caveat: opting out does not delete images that have already been created using your likeness. If someone generated AI images of you before you found this setting, those images are not removed.

The Privacy Calculation Meta Made

Meta's decision to default all public accounts into this feature rather than asking for opt-in consent is not an oversight. It is a deliberate product and policy choice. Opt-in consent would produce a much smaller pool of available likeness data. Opt-out defaults produce the maximum possible dataset. The company is aware of the reputational risk — it is currently facing $1.4 trillion in penalties in a separate teen mental health case — and proceeded anyway. For users with public Instagram accounts, the message from Meta is simple: your face is a creative resource for anyone who wants to use it, unless you specifically go into a sub-menu and turn it off yourself.

What This Means For Everyone With A Public Account