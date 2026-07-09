/PM Modi's Melbourne visit: Chola-era Nandi & Bhadrakali trident to return home from Australian museums

In a significant act of cultural diplomacy, India is set to recover three sacred artefacts as Australia voluntarily returns them from national galleries. The move coincides with India’s repatriation of an Australian First Nations ancestor in Chennai’s Government Museum.

The artefacts returning to India include a rare metal trident featuring Goddess Bhadrakali, a stone idol of Nandi, and a six-headed Karttikeya sculpture, all originating from historic Tamil Nadu temples. These pieces, which hold deep religious and artistic value, were held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The ceremonial trishula (trident) surmounted by an image of Bhadrakali, a fierce form of Shakti, represents protection and the destruction of evil in Shaiva-Shakti traditions. Crafted in the South Indian temple metalwork style, it comes from the Sri Kasiviswanathaswamy Temple in Kollumangudi village, Thiruvarur district. The temple dates back to the 13th–16th centuries CE, spanning the late Chola to Vijayanagara/Nayak periods.

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The stone idol of Nandi, the sacred bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva, also originates from the same temple. Traditionally placed facing the sanctum sanctorum, it symbolises devotion, strength, and dharma. Sculpted with compact proportions and ornamental details typical of Tamil Shaiva art, the bull is adorned with bells and garlands.

The third piece is a striking stone idol of six-headed Karttikeya from the Naganathsamy Temple in Manambadi village, Thanjavur district. Dating to the early 11th century under Emperor Rajendra Chola I, the sculpture embodies wisdom, valour, and divine protection. Depicted with multiple arms holding weapons and accompanied by a peacock, it exemplifies the refined Chola sculptural tradition.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the returns, describing them as part of Australia’s commitment to ethical collection practices. “Australia and India share a deep history, and we are building strong people-to-people links between our two countries, ” he said.

The exchange is reciprocal. India has agreed to unconditionally repatriate an Australian First Nations ancestor from the Government Museum in Chennai to their "Traditional Custodians". Albanese welcomed the decision, saying it “promotes healing, justice and reconciliation” and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke emphasised shared values, while Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy described every such repatriation as “an act of truth-telling and righting wrongs of the past". The returns come amid growing global momentum for the restitution of colonial-era artefacts.