/Who was Terence Stamp? Superman actor's net worth, best roles and more

Legendary actor Terence Stamp is no more. The English actor, who famously played the role of arch-villain General Zod in the Superman movies, passed away on August 17 at the age of 87. In a career spanning over six decades, Stamp began his journey in theatre and went on to portray several iconic roles in critically acclaimed films across Western cinema. In a statement to Reuters, Stamp's family said that the actor's work will continue to touch and inspire people.

The actor's family said,"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Terence Stamp: The iconic Superman villain

Stamp was a critic's favourite right from his debut film, Billy Budd. However, it was his villainous role in the Superman movies that brought him global fame. In the 1978 film Superman: The Movie, Stamp played the role of General Zod. His commanding presence and intense performance made him a standout character in Hollywood and a memorable villain in cinematic history.

Terence Stamp’s net worth

With a career that spanned over sixty years, Stamp appeared in a wide range of roles across film, television, and theatre. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth was around $10 million at the time of his passing.

Terence Stamp’s best works