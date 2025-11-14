/Tere Ishq Mein trailer: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s love story is fuelled by angst

The trailer of Anand L Rai’s highly anticipated film Tere Ishq Mein was finally unveiled on Friday evening. The film, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, promises to be an emotional romantic drama. Earlier the makers had shared a teaser of the film, which gave a sneak peek into the angst-ridden love story. The film, which is being pitched as an AR Rahman musical, has also released some of its soundtrack earlier.

Tere Ishq Mein trailer out

The 3-minute 22-second-long trailer gives a glimpse of the doomed love story. The trailer dives deeper into the raw, emotional and unpredictable world of Shankar and Mukti, a love story that pushes against reason, time and destiny.

From the looks of it, Kriti plays Mukti, who falls in love with a very aggressive, violent, rule breaker Shankar while the two are studying in college in Delhi. The love story is riddled with problems from the beginning, and it seems passion is not enough to sustain the relationship. The first shot in the trailer shows Dhanush dressed in an Air Force uniform and is introduced as Flight Lieutenant Shankar to an emotionally weak Mukit (Sanon)

The film also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub in key roles. This is Dhanush’s third collaboration with Anand L Rai. The Tamil superstar had made his Bollywood debut in Rai’s Raanjhanaa, which released in 2013.

Aanand L Rai’s distinctive storytelling style, paired with the emotional depth of Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav’s writing, sets the stage for a powerful cinematic journey.

Watch the trailer of Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein release date

The film, backed by T-Series and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, is all set to release in theatres on November 28. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film will have a red carpet premiere at the International Film Festival of India, 2026, in Goa.