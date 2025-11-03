/Priyanshu Painyuli on working with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein: Couldn’t be happier

Sharing his excitement about being included in the project, Priyanshu Painyuli said, "It feels surreal to be a part of a story that began with Raanjhanaa, a film that has had such a lasting cultural and emotional impact. With Tere Ishk Mein, the narrative is being taken forward in a fresh, larger-than-life way, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this cinematic journey. To collaborate with a visionary like Aanand L Rai and to have the music of AR Rahman woven into the soul of the film is a dream for any actor. And to share the screen with talents like Dhanush and Kriti Sanon makes it even more special. This film is about love in its grandest, most powerful form, and I am thrilled to contribute my bit to this beautiful world."