/Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000-crore estate row: Karisma Kapoor's daughter claims college fees 'not paid for 2 months'

The high-stakes legal battle over late industrialist and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate took a “melodramatic” turn on Friday in the Delhi High Court, when their daughter Samaira Kapur alleged that her university fees in the United States had not been paid for two months. But it was strongly denied by Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Kapur.

The matter was submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of an interim injunction plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's kids: Samaira, 20, and her brother Kiaan, 14. The siblings went to court seeking to restrain their stepmother from disposing of or altering assets that belonged to their late father.

What did Karisma's children tell the court

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represents the siblings, argued that Samaira’s university fees had remained pending for two months despite the terms of the matrimonial decree, “The children’s estate is with Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur). So, it is her responsibility. The daughter studying in the US has not received two months’ fees.”

Priya Kapur's reply to the allegations

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, denied the allegations, saying it was "fabricated" and "meant to attract media attention." He further added that all bills and expenses submitted for the children had already been cleared, including Samaira’s university fees. Priya's legal team claimed that she had continued to take responsibility for the children's needs even after Sunjay's death.

HC calls it ‘melodramatic’

Justice Jyoti Singh expressed displeasure and urged both sides to refrain from bringing such disputes to the court, saying, "I don’t want to spend more than 30 seconds on this. This question should not come before my court again. I don’t want this hearing to become melodramatic." She also directed Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, who is also representing Priya Kapur, to ensure that such issues are not brought to the court again.

The next hearing is on November 19.

₹30,000-crore estate dispute

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 this year. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. Post his death, his children, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a petition challenging the legitimacy of his will.

The kids have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging or altering the will, claiming that their late father had "repeatedly assured" them of their rightful share, which they say is missing from the final document submitted to the court.

In turn, Priya Kapur has informed the court that Karisma’s children have already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust and claimed that the assets listed in the will are authentic.

In previous hearings, the siblings' counsel described Priya as a "Cinderella stepmother," alleging greed and manipulation. The court has ordered Priya to submit a full list of Sunjay’s assets for scrutiny.