/Priya Sachdev shares birthday tribute to Sunjay Kapur featuring Karisma Kapoor's kid

Amid a nasty estate battle, Priya Sachdev, the wife of billionaire Sunjay Kapur, has shared an emotional video on her late husband's birthday. On Wednesday (Oct 15), Priya shared a birthday wish for Sunjay, who passed away earlier this year in June in London. He would have been 54 today. After the death of the industrialist, his children, Kiaan and Samaira, challenged their late father's will, accusing Priya of forging the will.

Priya Sachdev's birthday wish for Sunjay Kapur

Marking the birth anniversary of her late husband, Priya shared a heartwarming video that was a compilation of Sunjay's sweet family moments.

Despite the tensions that are going on in the family, the video is a sweet tribute to the beautiful moments of Sunjay with his wife, Priya and their children.

Sharing the video, Priya quoted the Bhagavad Gita, “Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes. For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion — Bhagavad Gītā 3.21, 9.31, 9.29.''

She concluded her heartfelt caption as,'' Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J.''

The video was made of compiled photos and videos of Sunjay playing his favorite sport, Polo, his moments with Priya, their son, and his children from his first marriage, including photos from their vacations and regular outings. The clip also featured Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapoor, who had also accused Priya of serious allegations regarding the will. However, there was no clip of Karisma in the video.

The battle over Sunjay Kapoor's 30,000 crore estate

The much-publicized legal battle over Sunjay's Rs 30,000 crore estate has turned more dramatic day by day. In the court case at Delhi High Court, Karisma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have highlighted glaring irregularities in their father's purported will.

Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the siblings, claimed that the will was “fabricated, casual, and completely uncharacteristic” of the late businessman.