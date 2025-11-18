/Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh in fierce avatar promises a power-packed drama and unforgiving action

The trailer of Dhurandhar has been finally unveiled, and fans are already going gaga over the star-studded cast, the action scenes, and the performance. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film, based on real-life events, is a matter of life and death and the battle for a nation. The cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, among others. This action-thriller also marks the debut of Sara Arjun.

All about Dhurandhar trailer

In the trailer, the scene begins with Arjun Rampal in a chilling scene of interrogating someone. Apart from him, the role of R. Madhavan also showcased the raw emotion. Followed by Ranveer's transformation that consists of long hair, a fierce beard and stylised action blocks. The trailer is filled with violence, intense action scenes, and swag with catchy music in the background.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The main characters of the movie are introduced in the film: Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal—The Angel of Death; R. Madhavan as Indian Intelligence Expert Ajay Sanyal—The Chariot of Karma; Akshay Khanna as Rehman Dkait—The Apex Predator; and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam—The Jinn.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.