Dhurandhar The Final Chapter is set to release in June? Mukesh Chhabra reacts

Dhurandhar : The Revenge is garnering a lot of attention. Amid all the buzz and craze, rumours have been doing round claiming that the chances of Dhurandhar three are possible and could be the reason that the audience can get it.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the movie tells the story of Indian undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari and how he infiltrates the world of terror in Pakistan. The first part told the story of his rise, while the second part told how he went on to establish his rise and become the king of Lyari, along with a backstory of his real life in India, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. After the second part, it was a thought that the audience might see the third part as well. But that's the rumour, and now casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to it

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Mukesh Chhabra on Dhurandhar 2 rumours

Chhabra has been talking a lot about the movie, and recently, he addressed the rumours of part 3 and went on to dismiss them by saying that nothing is going to happen.

Speaking to Zoom, Chhabra dismissed the rumours, saying, ‘’Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai (Nothing of the sort is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours).” In case any changes, Chhabra said that he will give an update on X.

The third chapter releasing in June?

A viral clip is doing the rounds on the internet, claiming that Dhurandhar Part 3: The Meyham is set to release in June. The clip has been widely shared. But the netizens refuse to believe, as there was nothing like that in the post-credit scene of the movie.

Without giving any hints of the third part, the end credits only leave hints that they might continue.

No official announcement has been shared as of now on this.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing outstandingly at the theatres since its release. Since its release, the movie has been earning moolah, and its worldwide gross is Rs 829.76 crore.



In week 1, Dhurandhar 2 has garnered Rs 443 crore in the Hindi version. ''#Dhurandhar2 [Week 1] Wed [previews] + Thu 140 cr, Fri 81 cr, Sat 109 cr, Sun 113 cr. Total: ₹ 443 cr.NOTE: #Hindi version,'' Adarsh wrote.