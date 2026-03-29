/When underworld threats forced David Dhawan to leave home: 'Had gone out of hand,' recalls Varun Dhawan

During the 1990s, there was a wave of underworld threats over the Hindi film industry. Several actors and filmmakers were targeted by them, including Varun Dhawan's family. The Border 2 star recently opened up about a frightening incident from that time that forced them to leave their home.

Varun Dhawan on receiving underworld threats

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While speaking to Yuvaa, Dhawan revealed that just like many other celebrities, his family was also receiving extortion and threat calls from the underworld. However, the matter escalated after his household staff handled the calls casually. "People were getting underworld calls at that time, and we were getting them too. We had been receiving them for quite some time, but we didn’t realise it because the staff was arguing with whoever was calling," he said. "The staff even gave out our full address and told the person where to meet, saying, 'Come meet me in that garden, I'll beat you there,'" he said.

When the situation turned serious

While his family was not worried initially, the situation took a serious turn when an actor told his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, that the threats had intensified. "When things escalated, an actor called my dad and said that this had gone out of hand, and that the person was now saying he would come with guns and that he knew our address and office timings," Dhawan revealed. "When my dad asked who had said this, he took the staff member’s name. So we had to stay somewhere else that day. It is funny, but it is not funny actually."

Other celebrities who spoke about underworld threats

The 1990s are said to be one of the most volatile times in Hindi cinema, as several high-profile personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, had received threats from the underworld. That period also saw the killings of Gulshan Kumar and filmmaker Mukesh Duggal, shocking the whole industry.

Varun Dhawan's work front

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in Anurag Singh's directorial Border 2, which also featured Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.