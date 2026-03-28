/'Didn't smoke but broke' Paresh Rawal quickly responds to netizen comparing his role in URI to R Madhavan's in Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been surrounded by several controversies, including one involving R Madhavan, who faced backlash for smoking a cigarette in a scene where he delivers lines from Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth.

Following this, the viewers have now started praising Paresh Rawal for his portrayal of Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a character who is said to be inspired by India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval. Among hundreds of posts, one social media reaction has grabbed the eyes of the veteran actor, who has responded in his iconic and humorous way. Take a look.

Paresh Rawal's viewpoint in comparison to Madhavan's recent controversy

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On March 27, Rawal reacted to one post shared by a netizen, comparing him to R. Madhavan, who played Ajit Sanyal in the second sequel of Dhurandhar. Madhavan's character is also said to be inspired by Doval.

The user wrote, "I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri: The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoke in the film." In response to this, the actor shared what he did while shooting URI.

"Yes, didn't smoke but only broke the phones," the Bhooth Bangla actor shared.

Fans' reactions

Since the reply gained widespread attention, fans were quick to respond. One user wrote, "I think he is the best Doval. Pareshji has the personality and gravitas."

Another X user expressed, "Sir, you represented the soft side of Doval saab. Madhavan sir represented the paternal side with a hard tone. I loved both of you."

One more user puts forth their point, "Exceptional performance, Sir."

What was the Dhurandhar 2 smoking scene controversy?

Dhurandhar 2 and Madhavan found themselves in hot water after a scene showing the actor smoking and then reciting sacred verses from the Sikh scripture, Dasam Granth. Slamming the scene, an FIR was filed against the makers alleging that the scene hurted the sentiments of the Sikh community. Later, taking to Instagram, the actor clarified that before delivering the lines, he had stopped smoking and put the cigarette away.

In his clarification, he stated, “Hello, I am R. Madhavan. On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar team, I thank you all very much. Recently, we learned that some people were hurt that in one scene of the film, I was smoking a cigarette while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth.”

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