Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We'll miss him'

Published: Feb 11, 2026, 14:17 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 14:17 IST
Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed that Govinda will not be returning for the sequel to the blockbuster comedy, Bhagam Bhag 2. To complete the trio, the veteran actor also hinted at a new cast member who will join him and Akshay Kumar in the sequel. 

Actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Govinda will not appear in the sequel Bhagam Bhag 2. The actor also revealed that they are moving forward with a new actor, who will replace Govinda and complete the trio of leads, which includes Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Manoj Bajpayee to join the cast?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal, an actor and former Lok Sabha member, confirmed Govinda's exit from the sequel to the cult comedy Bhagam Bhag.

Rumours have it that Manoj Bajpayee will be joining the cast. When asked if Manoj Bajpayee would join Akshay Kumar as a lead, Rawal simply said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

The veteran actor added, “However, we’ll miss Govinda.”

Paresh Rawal confirmed his double role in Bhagam Bhag 2. He revealed, “I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!” (It will be fun. It will be a blast).

About Bhagam Bhag

A 2006 comedy thriller directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag featured a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Govinda, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, and many more.

The first film focuses on Champak Seth (Paresh Rawal), who runs a theatrical group in India, with Bunty (Akshay Kumar) and Babla (Govinda) as his lead actors. Both frequently fight over who gets to play the lead role. As they travel to London for a show, they get involved in a complicated murder mystery, which turns the plot into slapstick humour and high-stakes conspiracies involving mistaken identities and drug dealing.

About Paresh Rawal's work

Paresh Rawal is an actor, film producer, and former politician, known for his work in Hindi films. He is considered one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, having appeared in over 240 films. Rawal is focused on his return to comedy roles. He will play Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, and also features in Akshay Kumar's upcoming project Bhooth Bangla. Rawal was last seen in The Taj Story and Thamma, which were released in 2025.

