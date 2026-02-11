Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We'll miss him'

Actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Govinda will not appear in the sequel Bhagam Bhag 2. The actor also revealed that they are moving forward with a new actor, who will replace Govinda and complete the trio of leads, which includes Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Manoj Bajpayee to join the cast?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal, an actor and former Lok Sabha member, confirmed Govinda's exit from the sequel to the cult comedy Bhagam Bhag.

Rumours have it that Manoj Bajpayee will be joining the cast. When asked if Manoj Bajpayee would join Akshay Kumar as a lead, Rawal simply said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

The veteran actor added, “However, we’ll miss Govinda.”

Paresh Rawal confirmed his double role in Bhagam Bhag 2. He revealed, “I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!” (It will be fun. It will be a blast).

About Bhagam Bhag

A 2006 comedy thriller directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag featured a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Govinda, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, and many more.

The first film focuses on Champak Seth (Paresh Rawal), who runs a theatrical group in India, with Bunty (Akshay Kumar) and Babla (Govinda) as his lead actors. Both frequently fight over who gets to play the lead role. As they travel to London for a show, they get involved in a complicated murder mystery, which turns the plot into slapstick humour and high-stakes conspiracies involving mistaken identities and drug dealing.

