/Sonu Nigam pauses live show to reunite lost child with family | Watch

Sonu Nigam won hearts recently during his Hubbali concert, not only for his music but also for helping a child locate his family. Sonu briefly paused his performance to assist a child who got separated from his family during the concert, which was packed with 30,000 people. Nigam looked for the child’s family on stage but in a sing-song way, making the tense moment light and helping the family to track the young kid who stood with Nigam on stage.

Later, the singer shared the moment on his Instagram page.

Sonu Nigam pauses concert to help a lost child

The clip shows the singer guiding a visibly anxious child, identified as Sri Sai, towards the front of the stage while trying to comfort him as he sang and addressed the audience and informed them about the missing family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubballi last night. Not so scared or lost, I assume, after he found me (wink emoji)."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Turning the announcement into a light-hearted musical moment, Nigam sang, "Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao... iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao (Sri Sai, come here… mummy and papa please take him, his parents are lost, come quickly and take him)."

The interaction continued on stage with Nigam jokingly telling the boy, "Papa, mummy tumhare bina masti kar rahe hain, pata hai (Your parents are having fun without you, you know that)?" The child replied, "Papa nahi hai (There is no papa)." The singer quickly eased the moment by asking, "Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai (If they didn't come, then who are we looking for)?"

When the boy said "Chachu," Nigam immediately announced playfully, "Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath? (Uncle, where are you? Hey Uncle, did you leave him and go away with Aunt?)" He added, "Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho? (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you're doing?)" Nigam’s playful song made the audience laugh and cheer loudly.

Eventually, the child’s uncle was able to contact the production team and they were reunited.

Watch the sweet video here: