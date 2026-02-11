American singer and songwriter Chappell Roan is garnering attention as she announced that she has parted ways with the talent agency, as the founder of the entertainment mogul, Casey Wasserman, has been reportedly linked to the Epstein Files. Chappell Roan issued a statement in regard to this.

Chappell Roan on leaving talent agency led by Casey Wasserman

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chappell Roan said in a post, "As of today, I am no longer represented

by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

She further wrote, “I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists, and I refuse to passively stand by,” Roan continued. “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

Casey Wasserman's involvement in Epstein Files

According to a report by The New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell had once offered to give the entertainment mogul a massage. In one of the exchanges between Wasserman and Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"

Reportedly, last week in a statement, Wasserman regretted his actions and apologised for his communication with Maxwell. He said, "I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as a part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."