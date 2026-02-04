/From Deepak Chopra to Mira Nair: Indians whose names appear in Epstein files

Anil Ambani featured the most among any Indians. In 2019, just ahead of the General Assembly election results Ambani and Epstein were planning to meet. Ambani suggested he will be in New York “22 to 24 May”. Epstein suggested that if he wanted to meet Steve Bannon, Kathy Ruemmler or Ehud Barak. Ambani responded that he will speak later. Then, Ambani was seeking financial assistance in arranging 720 million in exchange for listed shares as securities. Epstein responded, in personal capacity its not possible, but gave Ambani some advice, “ Put things in a bankruptcy-proof vehicle, could be a trust or corp.” Basically, he was suggesting put your assets in shell companies and declare yourself bankrupt. Epstein called Ambani “Modi's man”. In 2019, when the BJP won the election, Epstein suggested that Modi should meet Steve Bannon, Ambani agreed, and Epstein told Bannon, “Modi on board.” Ambani further sought advice from Epstein to help Indian government in dealing with the US administration.