/From Deepak Chopra to Mira Nair: Indians whose names appear in Epstein files

From Deepak Chopra to Mira Nair, a fresh release of the Epstein Files has drawn attention to Indian-origin public figures whose names appear in Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and court-linked documents. Untitled Summary
These are a trove of files linked to the disgraced late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The US Department of Justice has released a bulk of emails, court documents, victim testimonies, third-party recollections, photos and videos linked to five different cases: the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, the New York cases investigating Epstein’s death, and the Florida case investigating a former butler of Epstein. Considering that Epstein operated within a circle of powerful politicians, businessmen, bankers, media elites, and celebrities, being mentioned in the file does not implicate any accusations of criminal conduct. Many interacted with him once or twice and were mentioned in the context of certain social gatherings.
Deepak Chopra, a wellness guru, was mentioned in the Epstein Files. He had met with Epstein on several occasions, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction. They shared messages about Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife, and a sexual abuse lawsuit by a minor. They continued communication at least till 2018. One such email contains, “Did she also drop the civil case against you?” Epstein replied, “YuP,” and Chopra wrote back, “Good."
Filmmaker Mira Nair and Jeffrey Epstein were at the same party on December 21, 2009. Where Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos, and Jean Pigoni were supposedly there. Epstein was also invited as a guest to "INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER PROJECT
SPRING GALA," where Mira Nair was in the Host committee.
Anurag Kashyap's name surfaced in the Epstein Files in an exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza. All of them were supposedly gathering for a Congress in Shanghai. Anurag Kashyap was mentioned in the mail thread as “A famous Bollywood Director.”
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were mentioned in the Epstein Files in an invite that was sent to Epstein's assistant, Lesley Groff, for Cinema Against AIDS 22 in 2015, in France, long after his conviction. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the event chairs, along with many others, notably Harvey Weinstein, Sharon Stone and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Nandita Das is an actor and filmmaker who was mentioned in the Epstein Files. Epstein was invited in a event, the Lake District Festival, on the shores of England's largest lake, by Jem Bendell, a professor of sustainability at the University of Cumbria. Das was invited as a speaker there, along with author Charles Eisenstein, and PR guru Lynne Franks.
Anil Ambani featured the most among any Indians. In 2019, just ahead of the General Assembly election results Ambani and Epstein were planning to meet. Ambani suggested he will be in New York “22 to 24 May”. Epstein suggested that if he wanted to meet Steve Bannon, Kathy Ruemmler or Ehud Barak. Ambani responded that he will speak later. Then, Ambani was seeking financial assistance in arranging 720 million in exchange for listed shares as securities. Epstein responded, in personal capacity its not possible, but gave Ambani some advice, “ Put things in a bankruptcy-proof vehicle, could be a trust or corp.” Basically, he was suggesting put your assets in shell companies and declare yourself bankrupt. Epstein called Ambani “Modi's man”. In 2019, when the BJP won the election, Epstein suggested that Modi should meet Steve Bannon, Ambani agreed, and Epstein told Bannon, “Modi on board.” Ambani further sought advice from Epstein to help Indian government in dealing with the US administration.