/Ram Charan celebrates 41st birthday on Peddi sets; Pehelwan look out | Watch

Ram Charan turned 41 on March 27, and his fans flooded social media on Friday with warm wishes for the actor. But the celebration was a little special on the sets of his upcoming film Peddi, as the makers surprised him with a lavish cake-cutting ceremony.

On Ram Charan's birthday, fans were also treated to the teaser of Peddi Pehelwan, giving a glimpse of his transformation in the film.

BTS video went viral

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The now viral video was shared by the production team of the film, showcasing the grand atmosphere on the sets. Packed with crew members and fans, the venue seems no less than a festive arena. The clip features the actor being welcomed by the crowd with cold pyrotechnics. Then he was joined by director Buchi Babu Sana to cut the three-tier cake, which had a miniature figure inspired by his character.

Taking to social media, the makers captioned the video, "Celebrations lit up the sets of #Peddi."

About the teaser

His birthday also marked the release of the much-awaited teaser of the film, as the viewers were given a closer look at Peddi Pehelwan. Featuring Charan in a raw and rugged avatar with a chiselled physique, the clip teases intense wrestling sequences.

Reacting to the teaser, one fan wrote, "Ram Charan Anna's Muscular Body Physic Transformation Uff Fire!" Another said, "I have seen many transformations by actors but Ramcharan transformation looks real and authentic." "Ram Charan Body Transformation + Cricketer to Pahalwan Transformation," read the third comment.

About Peddi

Set against a rustic backdrop, the film will explore his transformation from a village sportsman to a formidable wrestler. The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.