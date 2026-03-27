/Ram Charan meets fans a day after getting injured on Peddi sets, sports bandage above his eye

Ram Charan kept his date with his fans ahead of his 41st birthday even after sustaining a minor injury recently on the sets of Peddi. Ram Charan had to undergo a minor surgery before returning to sets on Thursday.

On Thursday, a day before his birthday, Ram Charan met some of his concerned fans while sporting a bandage above his eye.

Ram Charan meets fans, sports a bandage above his eye

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ram’s team shared a video with the press of the actor, where he can be seen dressed in his trademark Ayyappa mala (black attire and Rudraksha beads for Lord Ayyappa), with his hair up in a bun. The actor sported a bandage above his eye. As fans cheered for him, he clicked a selfie video with them. The actor’s security could be seen holding back the fans who were trying to get closer to him.

Fans also posted videos of their meeting with Ram.

“Dream completed,” wrote one happy fan on X (formerly Twitter), revealing how a tent was set up on the sets of Peddi for them.

The video shows the actor getting out of a car and lifting his lungi as fans waiting in the tent cheer. Ram then heads inside to greet the numerous fans who lined up to wish him a happy birthday. Ram Charan turns 41 on March 27.

How did Ram Charan get injured?

According to reports, Ram Charan sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence for Peddi and had to get four stitches. His team stated that the actor was back on set soon after, despite the injury. The source also confirmed that the actor’s eye wasn’t injured amid rumours of something far more serious.

On Wednesday, soon after the accident, team Peddi confirmed that Ram did sustain an injury, calling it a ‘minor injury to the left eye’ in a press note. Chiranjeevi confirmed on Thursday that his son had to undergo a procedure for it and thanked his doctor. “Dr Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise. Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you,” he wrote.