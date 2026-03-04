All roads in Hyderabad led to Taj Krishna, Bajara Hills, as popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted a grand reception for friends and colleagues from the film industry after an intimate wedding in Udaipur last week. The couple looked traditional and stunning at their wedding reception.

What Rashmika and Vijay wore

Rashmika looked divine in a Mysore silk red saree with a black and gold border. The borders had intricate patterns woven with real gold thread. Rashmika accessorised the saree with gold jewellery- the patterns and designs paid tribute to her homestate Karnataka. Her hair was tied in a neat braid and adorned with red flowers.

Meanwhile, her groom, actor Vijay Deverakonda, paid tribute to his Telugu roots and wore a white shirt with white and gold veshti. Deverakonda’s white struck a fine balance with Rashmika’s bold red and black saree. The newlyweds looked stunning as they came and greeted the paps and posed for the cameras before heading inside for the reception.

Amid posing, Vijay quipped, “Today we hope to finish the celebration and go underground quiet,” hinting at the finale of a week-long celebration of their wedding.

The guests at Virosh reception From politicians to film directors to actors- the Virosh wedding reception was a starry affair. Bollywood, the Telugu film industry and ministers were all under the same roof. From politicians to film directors to actors- the Virosh wedding reception was a starry affair. Bollywood, the Telugu film industry and ministers were all under the same roof.

Allu Arjun, Nani, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna represented the Telugu film industry.

Bollywood too had its presence. Karan Johar, Kirti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Neena Gupta were seen attending the gala event.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Srinivasan was also present to wish the newlyweds. He later shared a photo with the couple on X and wrote, “Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together.”