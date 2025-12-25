Welcome to the Jungle: Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with a 'giant cast' | Watch

Welcome to the Jungle is not shelved, and 2026 is going to be the year when fans will witness the madness. On Christmas, Akshay Kumar had a present for all his fans - the teaser of Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the much-loved Welcome franchise.

The movie is extra special as it marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise. He starred in the first part of the movie, which was released in 2007. The movie has been widely regarded as a cult classic in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar wishes fans Merry Christmas with the Welcome to the Jungle teaser

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Marking the special day of Christmas, Akshay Kumar shared a 31-second video giving fans a glimpse of the huge cast from the upcoming movie.

Set to the tune of the Welcome theme song, the teaser features the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle walking forward, and it also confirms that Akshay will be playing the dual role in the movie. One team has old Akshay Kumar, with a huge clan of people. The other team is led by young Akshay, who heads a small team.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote,''Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026.Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from.''

The cast of Welcome to the Jungle

Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Puneet Issar, among others.

The movie also marks Akshay and Raveena, one of the much-loved on-screen pairs of the 1990's, sharing the screen after almost two decades.

When is Welcome to the Jungle releasing?