/Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase is back on streets again, fans offer help

Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase caught the attention of netizens globally recently after a video of him living on the streets. Chase, best known for his role of Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, was even later offered help by one of his former co-stars. But it seems like Chase is back in the streets after a video was circulated in which few of the fans were offering him help.

Viral clip of fans offering help to Tylor Chase

A video was shared by TMZ in which Tylor Chase was spotted back on streets on the Christmas Eve.

But this time few fans came out and supported him by giving out few products and goodies for trying to protect him from the cold.

However, at this point in time, netizens have mixed reactions in regard to this, with many calling out the people who are recording and sharing, saying all is happening now for clout. While many acknowledged the help he is receiving.

One user wrote, "This is like the 100th person I've seen recording him for clout." Another user wrote, "I hope it's doing some good for him, but it honestly feels like his situation is being used for clout rather than real help. That rubs me the wrong way. If you care, help him off-camera and get him right. No reason to use him for views." “He needs to be in a rehabilitation/recovery clinic. Not to be used for clout,” wrote the third user.

Tylor Chase receives help from co-actors

The former child actor had received help previously from Ned's Declassified co-actors Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser. In a video he posted on Instagram, Chase can be seen being taken to temporary shelter by Lee, who played the role of Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the show. They also enjoyed pizza and reconnected with Werkheiser over FaceTime.