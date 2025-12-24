/Viral video: Tylor Chase receives support from his former Nickelodeon co-star Daniel Curtis Lee | Watch

After the video of Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon child actor living on the streets, went viral, he received help from his ex-co-star. Chase was known for playing Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and has sparked concern among netizens after the actor was shown homeless in the US.

Chase received help from Lee

The 36-year-old Chase reunited with Ned’s Declassified co-actors Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser this week. In a video he posted online, it can be seen that Chase has received temporary shelter from Lee, who played the role of Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook on the show. They also enjoyed pizza and reconnected with Werkheiser over a FaceTime call.

At the end of the video, Chase said, "Thank you so much," and the two shared a hug.

One step closer to the treatment

Lee later wrote in his post, "Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long-term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?"

His support was appreciated online, and many called the moment both heartbreaking and heartwarming, hoping Chase would soon recover and rebuild his life.

What happened to Tylor Chase?

As per reports, Chase has been suffering from mental health problems. A GoFundMe page was briefly made for him, but was later taken down after her mother's request. She told the US Sun that her son needs medical attention instead of financial help.

When was Chase spotted homeless?

The incident went viral for the first time after Chase was shown homeless in Riverside, California. Wearing worn-out clothes and appearing disoriented, he confirmed his identity and role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired from 2004 to 2007.

For now, it is said that local authorities in Riverside have begun the process of connecting him with assistance, alongwith reaching out to his family.