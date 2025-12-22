Amanda Bynes began her career as a child actor and received recognition for her roles on the comedy series All That and The Amanda Show, both for Nickelodeon. In her mid-teens, she starred in the sitcoms and films including What I Like About You, Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, Hairspray, She's the Man, and Living Proof, among others. In 2012, Bynes was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood. She accepted a plea bargain of three years probation in exchange for the dismissal of the DUI charge. In May 2013, she was charged with recklass endangerment and marijuana possession after she was found smoking in the lobby of her reckless endangerment and marjiuana posession. In July 2013, Ventura County, California, sheriff's deputies detained her after she allegedly started a small fire in the driveway of a stranger in Thousand Oaks. She was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold.