/Merry Christmas 2025: From Klaus to The Christmas Chronicles- Top 7 Santa Claus-based movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Are you looking for something to watch during this holiday season? Look no further as we list down some feel-good holiday movies on Santa Claus this season. They are funny, warm and best when watched with loved ones.
Let's sort a list of holiday season specials that will help you feel all warm and fuzzy. From the all-time favourite, Elf, to a family comedy-drama, The Christmas Chronicles, these seven Santa Claus-based movies are a mix of entertainment, emotion, fantasy, and magic. Here, take a look.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 2003 family comedy movie stars Will Ferrell as Buddy Hobbs, who is raised amongst elves at the North Pole. But a drastic turn comes when he soon realises that he is not a part of the elves and is not an elf. He then decides to travel back to New York in search of his biological father.
Where to watch: Netflix
A critically acclaimed animated Christmas movie, which follows a selfish postman named Jesper, who is sent to the Arctic town of Smeerensburg after proving himself to be the worst student at the academy. There, he befriends the toymaker named Klaus, who is on the verge of transforming the town with kindness and love.
Where to watch: Netflix
A 2018 family comedy movie revolves around two siblings named Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) and Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), who execute a plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. But, unfortunately, their plan didn't go well. They then join hands with the charismatic Santa Claus, played by Kurt Russell, and his loyal elves to save the holiday before sunrise.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 1994 Christmas fantasy comedy film centres on a divorced dad, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), who accidentally makes the real Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve. He then decides to help him in his crisis and agrees to become the next Santa Claus. The main twist comes when, without telling his wife and kids, he has to keep the secret safe by himself.
Where to watch: Netflix
A 2020 fantasy musical movie showcases the story of Jeronicus Jangle, played by Forest Whitaker, who is a once-brilliant toymaker in the town of Cobbleton. He loses his joy and creativity after facing an apprentice, and Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his invention book, leading to Jeronicus's downfall.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A 2019 Indian Malayalam-language Christmas film follows the life of Isa, played by Manasvi Kottachi, who lives with her grandfather after losing her parents in an accident. He used to tell her multiple stories of Santa Claus to cheer her up. Finally, one day, Santa decides to meet her and fulfill all her wishes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action comedy film features Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and many more. When Santa, played by JK Simmons, gets kidnapped from the North Pole. Then, his head of security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), teams up with an accomplished hacker named Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) to save the day of Christmas.