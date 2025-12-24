Google Preferred
  /Avatar: Fire And Ash India box office- How much did James Cameron's sci-fi earn on Day 5?

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 09:31 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 09:31 IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

It is Day 5 of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Indian theatres. James Cameron's film witnessed a strong opening on the weekend but slowed on its first Monday. Know the numbers on Day 5. 

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the beloved Hollywood franchise released in Indian theatres on December 19, 2025. Directed by James Cameron, the film had a strong opening on the weekend and managed to have a steady hold on the collections throughout the weekdays. However, the numbers were affected by the wave of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 5

Expectations were high with Avatar: Fire and Ash, but there was only limited growth after the weekend. Still in the five days of its release in India, the film crossed the Rs 80 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash minted Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday. This is slightly better than its Monday collection of 9 crore. The sci-fi film earned Rs 19 crore, Rs 22.5 crore, and Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of its release. While the first Monday recorded Rs 9 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 85.50 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash theatre occupancy

On December 23, 2025 (Day 5), Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded an overall English occupancy of 20.84%. The Hindi-dubbed version marked an overall occupancy of 20.51%.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

The first film of the franchise was released in December 2009, followed by the second instalment in December 2023. After the release of the third chapter, James Cameron has confirmed two more sequels, which are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031.

