/Avatar: Fire And Ash India box office- How much did James Cameron’s sci-fi earn on Day 5?

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the beloved Hollywood franchise released in Indian theatres on December 19, 2025. Directed by James Cameron, the film had a strong opening on the weekend and managed to have a steady hold on the collections throughout the weekdays. However, the numbers were affected by the wave of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 5

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Expectations were high with Avatar: Fire and Ash, but there was only limited growth after the weekend. Still in the five days of its release in India, the film crossed the Rs 80 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash minted Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday. This is slightly better than its Monday collection of 9 crore. The sci-fi film earned Rs 19 crore, Rs 22.5 crore, and Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of its release. While the first Monday recorded Rs 9 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 85.50 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash theatre occupancy

On December 23, 2025 (Day 5), Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded an overall English occupancy of 20.84%. The Hindi-dubbed version marked an overall occupancy of 20.51%.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash