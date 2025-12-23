/Travis Kelce pens romantic letter to Taylor Swift, calls her 'The love of my life'



Taylor Swift has found her lover in Travis Kelce. The pop star is engaged and is happily living her life with her love as they, and the whole world, await a wedding that is likely to take place in the summer of 2026.

The world has witnessed Taylor and Travis’ romance bloom during the Eras Tour. While fans only saw what was happening in the jam-packed stadiums, whether it was Travis’ cute dances or Taylor never forgetting to pay tribute to her love, a lot more was happening backstage, and one of those moments truly deserves an awwww.

Travis Kelce's love letter to Taylor, calls her, ‘the love of his life’

On the sixth episode of Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, titled 'Remember This Moment, the Lover singer is seen with her mom, Andrea Swift, as she reads a letter from her now fiancé.

Gushing over the letter, Swift reads, "So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favourite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerised and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me.''

Sitting next to a beautiful bouquet of roses, the singer reads further,''Selfishly I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri, that night too in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life.''

Kelce wrote the letter to the singer when she was in Vancouver, Canada, to perform the final set of her tour.

2025 has been extremely lucky for the singer, who got engaged and also regained ownership of all her albums after a long legal battle.



In May, the singer announced that she now owns the original versions of 2006’s Taylor Swift, 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s Red, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation.