/$1,976 dress, $80,000 necklace: Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe winter look

Taylor Swift is stepping into the holiday season in style. Promoting her docuseries The End of an Era, she made a grand entrance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a gorgeous velvet dress, exuding winter wardrobe vibes.

For her appearance, Swift chose a stunning dress that's sure to spark major fashion envy. However, the same dress might give a mini heart attack to one’s wallet!

Taylor Swift’s velvet dress is what you need this winter

Taylor Swift's winter fashion is at its peak. The ‘’Lover'' singer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While she surely dominates the headlines with her words and songs, her fashion game is always top-notch.

On Thursday (Dec 10), Swift wore a striking burgundy velvet dress by David Koma. She paired the off-shoulder mini dress with a ruby necklace, small earrings, and matching pumps. Her look was elevated with her signature winged eyeliner and red lipstick. For her hair, she tied it up in a neat bun.

Price breakdown of Taylor Swift's dress

As per the Instagram page Taylorswiftstyled, the cost of the bold mini dress is $1,976.00. However, the necklace she wore has been described as a vintage “18K yellow gold diamond and ruby necklace” worth $80,000.00. Meanwhile, the matching velvet pumps come with a price tag of $940.00.

Taylor Swift's second outfit of the day

Swift walked out on the streets of Manhattan in New York City at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in another jaw-dropping outfit. Giving major winter wardrobe vibes, she wore a black base top with a mini skirt, paired with Max Mara's Olga coat. She completed the look with diamond drop earrings.

This outfit of the pop star also cost thousands of dollars, as the Max Mara “Olga Coat” comes with a price of $2,583.00, a Miu Miu check skirt priced at $1,890.00, and Christian Louboutin Jane Boots that cost around $2,195.00.