/Taylor Swift hands out staggering $197 million bonus to her Eras Tour crew; BTS moment from docu-series goes viral



Taylor Swift's docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released today, on the occasion of her birthday, and fans are already loving the moments of the singer shown in it. However, one of the candid moments with her crew members is now going viral on social media, in which she has given away $197 million in bonuses.

Viral clip of Taylor Swift's moments with her crew members

A newly surfaced clip from the documentary The End of Era shows how the crew members become emotional when they all get the generous payout with a heartfelt letter, as they celebrate the final chapter of the tour.

Swift is heard saying that the bonus day mattered to her because it set the right precedent. "Bonus day is so important because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, get more of a bonus."

After the clip went viral, fans took to the comment section and praised the singer for appreciating and valuing those around her. One user wrote, "She is a gem. She didn't have to. But she did." Another user wrote, "She is just a beautiful talent. She is admirable and aspirational. Mad respect." “So generous. Amazing that she shares her good fortune with the people who work so hard with her,” wrote the third user.

All about Eras World Tour docuseries

On December 13, 2023, her 34th birthday, Swift released an extended version of the film in collaboration with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, featuring performances of "Wildest Dreams", "The Archer" and "Long Live". It was available to rent on video-on-demand services in select territories for a limited period.