It’s a bittersweet moment for fans as Stranger Things is heading toward its end, but excitement is also sky-high to witness how the much-acclaimed show will conclude. After volume 1 of the show aired on Nov 26, 2025, the release dates of Volume 2 and the finale are nearing.

After the first four episodes of season 5, another set of three episodes will be released on Christmas Day, followed by a New Year’s Eve finale episode. Just a few days ahead of the show’s premiere, the makers revealed the episode titles and their runtimes.

Stranger Things 5 confirms runtimes for series’ final four episodes

The much-loved OTT show will be wrapping up its run with its fifth and final season. Days ahead of the volume 2 premiere, the makers have revealed the runtimes, and they’re going to be long, really long!

Volume 2, which releases on Christmas Day, has three episodes, each with a runtime of more than one hour.

Here are the titles and runtimes of volume 2:

Chapter Five: Shock Jock – 1 hour and 8 minutes

Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz – 1 hour and 15 minutes

Chapter Seven: The Bridge – 1 hour and 6 minutes

The series finale is going to be the longest episode of the final season, running for 2 hours and 8 minutes. Titled Chapter Eight: The Right Side Up, the finale is set be about long as a feature film. So fans who will be watching the finale in the theatres will have the experience of a full-length feature film. However, this is slightly shorter than season 4’s finale, The Piggyback, which was nearly 2 hours and 22 minutes long.

At what time will Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 be released?

Like the first volume, the second and third volumes will be released at 5:00 p.m. PST.

In India, the show will release at 6:30 am IST on Dec 26.

What's the synopsis of Stranger Things season 5?