It’s a bittersweet moment for fans as Stranger Things is heading toward its end, but excitement is also sky-high to witness how the much-acclaimed show will conclude. After volume 1 of the show aired on Nov 26, 2025, the release dates of Volume 2 and the finale are nearing.
After the first four episodes of season 5, another set of three episodes will be released on Christmas Day, followed by a New Year’s Eve finale episode. Just a few days ahead of the show’s premiere, the makers revealed the episode titles and their runtimes.
Stranger Things 5 confirms runtimes for series’ final four episodes
The much-loved OTT show will be wrapping up its run with its fifth and final season. Days ahead of the volume 2 premiere, the makers have revealed the runtimes, and they’re going to be long, really long!
Volume 2, which releases on Christmas Day, has three episodes, each with a runtime of more than one hour.
Here are the titles and runtimes of volume 2:
Chapter Five: Shock Jock – 1 hour and 8 minutes
Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz – 1 hour and 15 minutes
Chapter Seven: The Bridge – 1 hour and 6 minutes
The series finale is going to be the longest episode of the final season, running for 2 hours and 8 minutes. Titled Chapter Eight: The Right Side Up, the finale is set be about long as a feature film. So fans who will be watching the finale in the theatres will have the experience of a full-length feature film. However, this is slightly shorter than season 4’s finale, The Piggyback, which was nearly 2 hours and 22 minutes long.
At what time will Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 be released?
Like the first volume, the second and third volumes will be released at 5:00 p.m. PST.
In India, the show will release at 6:30 am IST on Dec 26.
What's the synopsis of Stranger Things season 5?
“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to Tudum.