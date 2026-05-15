/Welcome To The Jungle teaser out: Akshay Kumar returns with full-on chaos, check release date

The wait is finally over! The official teaser of the much-awaited comedy caper, Welcome To The Jungle is finally here, bringing back the madness, confusion and laughter that audiences have been missing on the big screen. Packed with nostalgia, familiar faces and signature comic chaos, the teaser promises a full-on family entertainer mounted on a grand scale.

Adding to the excitement after Akshay Kumar dropped his poster from the film, the teaser sets the tone for the madness that’s about to unfold and leaves fans excited to see him return to one of his most loved comedy spaces.

Welcome To The Jungle teaser out: A star-studded mayhem

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Welcome To The Jungle is a full-blown comedy jungle. A complete laugh riot that promises more stars, more confusion, more comedy, more chaos and non-stop laughter.

Set to the tune of Welcome, the teaser released gives a brief look at the movie, which is going to be star-studded. Set on a film set, the movie shows Akshay and the other stars shooting for a film for which they are getting Rs 1 crore.

The teaser promises to bring back the charm of healthy humour, classic comic timing and unapologetic entertainment for audiences across age groups.

Watch the teaser here:

The film unfolds like a wild safari where every actor is either a hunter, a viewer or the hunted. Every look, promo from the film promises a mad ride filled with confusion, chaos and collective fun. With Akshay Kumar returning to the genre he is most loved in, the film aims to recreate the charm of clean, family comedy entertainers that audiences have been craving on the big screen.

Banking heavily on nostalgia while presenting comedy on a much bigger scale, Welcome To The Jungle promises a true paisa-vasool theatrical experience, one that is designed to be enjoyed with friends, families and the entire gang together in cinemas.

The film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.