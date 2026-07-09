/From Housefull to OMG: Revisiting Akshay Kumar's biggest franchise hits

A college campus, a murder mystery and a dangerous game of deception. Khiladi wasn't just another thriller of the '90s, it showed Akshay Kumar as Hindi cinema's new action hero. The success of the film spawned an entire franchise, but its biggest legacy was giving the actor an identity that has outlived generations of stars. More than 30 years later, people still call him the Khiladi, a title no other actor has managed to make so completely his own.