/Iran rules out negotiations with US after fresh American strikes intensify fight for control of Hormuz

Iran on Wednesday ruled out any immediate negotiations with the United States, saying its immediate priority is defending the country as military confrontation between the two sides continues to intensify.

Speaking to reporters, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran currently has no plans to hold talks with Washington and would honour its international commitments only if the United States fulfilled its own obligations.

"Our commitments remain in effect only as long as the other side fulfils its pledges," Baghaei said.

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He said Iran had stopped implementing its obligations under the recent memorandum of understanding after accusing the United States of breaching the agreement.

"After the other party violated its obligations, we also refrained from implementing ours in any area where it was required," Baghaei said.

US launches fresh strikes as tensions escalate

His remarks came after the United States military launched a fresh wave of strikes across Iran on Wednesday, saying the operation was aimed "to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz".

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said it had completed the operation by launching "precision munitions against coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The strikes further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz".

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the renewed US naval blockade "has, in a way, dismantled the Islamabad memorandum," referring to the temporary agreement reached last month to halt hostilities and pursue negotiations.

The agreement had briefly led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz before Tehran once again declared that the strategic waterway would remain closed "until the US ends its aggression."

The diplomatic deadlock comes as US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could sharply expand its military campaign if Iran refuses to return to the negotiating table.

"Next week it gets really bad for them," Trump told Fox News, while indicating that future strikes could target power plants and bridges.