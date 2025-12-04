/Spain's World Cup final run takes a geopolitical dimension as Iran publicly backs Madrid

In Spain, fans are celebrating after a 2-0 victory over France, with all eyes now firmly on the World Cup final. The winner between the defending champions, Argentina and England will take on the 2010 champions.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a brilliant move involving teenager Lamine Yamal. Pedro Porro added another goal as Spain booked its place in its first World Cup final since winning the title in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday.

"I am very happy with the team's attitude from start to finish. I think we played a great match. We did everything we had to do today to reach the final," said Pedro Porro, the Tottenham defender.

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But football has now produced an unlikely geopolitical moment. As the FIFA World Cup enters its final stages in the United States, one of Washington's biggest adversaries, Iran, has openly picked its favourite. And it is not just about football. It is also about politics, diplomacy, and a message to the world.

Now, as all eyes turn to Sunday's final, Iran has publicly backed Spain, not only for its football but also for what it described as Spain's principled stand during one of West Asia's most turbulent periods.

Spain's decision to formally recognise the State of Palestine and its refusal to provide military assistance to the United States and Israel during regional conflicts have significantly reshaped its diplomatic relationship with Iran.

In a post on social media, Iran congratulated Spain, saying it had chosen "the right side of history."

"Spain's responsible conduct in opposing the Zionist-American coalition's flagrant human rights violations and military aggression against countries, including Iran, shows that ethics and awakened consciences still exist in the West. I commend Spanish officials for their stances," Iranian President Pezeshkian wrote on X.

This is not the first time Tehran has publicly praised Madrid.

In March, Tehran thanked Madrid for refusing to support US-led strikes, marking a rare moment of diplomatic warmth between a nation under bombardment and a European country resisting Washington's pressure.

Even Pope Leo XIV recently commended Spain's commitment to peace, dialogue, and international solidarity.

However, Madrid's position has not gone down well with Washington. US President Donald Trump has ordered a complete freeze on all American trade with Spain, openly branding it a terrible partner in NATO.

Iran's own World Cup campaign makes this moment even more significant. The national team arrived in the United States facing restrictions that no other team experienced, with its base camp shifted at the last minute to Mexico, staff denied visas, and players competing while their country remained under attack back home.

The Iranian team left the United States in the last week of June, leaving behind a message in the locker room in Los Angeles thanking their hosts.

The letter referred to the 168 people, most of them children, who were killed in a US airstrike on a school in Minab shortly after the US-led conflict with Iran began in February.

That backdrop makes Tehran's support for Spain about far more than football. It is a gesture of solidarity towards a country willing to say no to Washington, expressed by a nation that knows exactly what saying no can cost. Football was supposed to be neutral ground. This World Cup appears to be something else.