/'They better behave': Trump says Iran 'badly' wants to settle with US

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 15) claimed that Iran "badly" wants to settle with the United States, while insisting that Washington would decide whether to pursue such an agreement. He also warned Tehran to "behave" and said Iran would be "defeated very soon".

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Pennsylvania for the Defence and Innovation Summit on July 15, Trump said he was not in favour of setting deadlines for negotiations but signalled that the US remained in control of any potential diplomatic process. "I don't like giving deadlines," Trump said, before issuing a warning to Tehran. "They better behave."

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Trump claimed that Iran was eager to settle its differences with Washington, adding that the United States would determine whether such a move would take place. "Iran badly wants to settle with the United States," he said, without providing further details on any possible talks or diplomatic contacts.

The US president also defended Washington's recent military action against Iran, saying the strikes were carried out because Tehran "did not obey". He did not elaborate on what specific actions by Iran prompted the operation.

Trump further escalated his rhetoric by predicting a swift defeat for Iran. "We'll have Iran defeated soon. They'll be defeated very soon," he said.

Also read: Iran rules out negotiations with United States after fresh American strikes