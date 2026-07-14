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Woman arrested for sexually harassing men in Istanbul, is referred to a health facility. 'Why were the men outside?'

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 13:18 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 14:42 IST
Woman arrested for sexually harassing men in Istanbul, is referred to a health facility. 'Why were the men outside?'

A woman went around shops in Istanbul, trying to touch and kiss men. She was arrested and referred to a health facility. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Istanbul was rocked by a string of sexual harassment incidents in recent weeks, but the perpetrator was a woman. The arrested suspect would approach male employees and try to touch and kiss them. She is being assessed at a health institution.

A woman was arrested in Istanbul for entering shops and sexually harassing men. Videos show her moving up against the men and even trying to kiss them. She was apprehended following an operation by the Istanbul Police Department. She has been placed under observation at a health institution to determine whether she is capable of committing criminal acts. Reports suggest that following the arrest, the woman was claimed to be suffering from bipolar disorder and was referred to the Küçükçekmece Courthouse.

The suspect has been identified as ZE and is 30 years old. Photos and videos on social media show her entering workplaces and harassing men. The case has left netizens shocked, with some saying that one woman harassing men led to her being labelled as suffering from a disease, when some men go around doing the same thing every day.

Incidents of the female suspect harassing men in Istanbul

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The first incident was reported from Ümraniye. Security footage shows the woman entering a shop and approaching male employees. She tries to touch them inappropriately, as per the videos, with one showing her trying to kiss a man, and in another case, she can be seen brushing her hand against a man's bottom.

Taken aback by the bizarre act being committed by a woman, employees reacted by saying "Don't touch me" and "Would you please step outside?" After Ümraniye, the woman was seen committing similar acts in different districts of Istanbul. She entered the workplace and told the male employees, "I am a student, I am selling cologne to earn my pocket money."

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Later, she attempted physical contact. Upon being rejected, she got aggressive. The woman was last seen at a business in İkitelli, where she harassed another male staff. The man tries to move away from her, and the suspect leaves after insulting him.

Reactions from social media users - “They wanted it”

Reacting to the news, social media users pointed out how the "hunters had become the hunted." One user wrote, "Finally somebody giving them their own medicine," with another adding, "Why were the men outside????" One quipped, "Look at them, showing their arms and pants so tight," taking a jab at how women are told that their clothes provoke men.

Another wrote, "Why did they look in her direction? They wanted it." One comment read, "Honestly i dont want to blame the victims, but what they were thinking showing that much of skin in public?!"

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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