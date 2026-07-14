A woman was arrested in Istanbul for entering shops and sexually harassing men. Videos show her moving up against the men and even trying to kiss them. She was apprehended following an operation by the Istanbul Police Department. She has been placed under observation at a health institution to determine whether she is capable of committing criminal acts. Reports suggest that following the arrest, the woman was claimed to be suffering from bipolar disorder and was referred to the Küçükçekmece Courthouse.

The suspect has been identified as ZE and is 30 years old. Photos and videos on social media show her entering workplaces and harassing men. The case has left netizens shocked, with some saying that one woman harassing men led to her being labelled as suffering from a disease, when some men go around doing the same thing every day.

Incidents of the female suspect harassing men in Istanbul

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The first incident was reported from Ümraniye. Security footage shows the woman entering a shop and approaching male employees. She tries to touch them inappropriately, as per the videos, with one showing her trying to kiss a man, and in another case, she can be seen brushing her hand against a man's bottom.

Taken aback by the bizarre act being committed by a woman, employees reacted by saying "Don't touch me" and "Would you please step outside?" After Ümraniye, the woman was seen committing similar acts in different districts of Istanbul. She entered the workplace and told the male employees, "I am a student, I am selling cologne to earn my pocket money."

Later, she attempted physical contact. Upon being rejected, she got aggressive. The woman was last seen at a business in İkitelli, where she harassed another male staff. The man tries to move away from her, and the suspect leaves after insulting him.

Reactions from social media users - “They wanted it”

Reacting to the news, social media users pointed out how the "hunters had become the hunted." One user wrote, "Finally somebody giving them their own medicine," with another adding, "Why were the men outside????" One quipped, "Look at them, showing their arms and pants so tight," taking a jab at how women are told that their clothes provoke men.