/NCW report on TCS Nashik case flags ‘toxic workplace’, serious POSH violations

Mumbai: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has submitted a detailed report on the controversial Nashik workplace harassment case linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), describing the atmosphere inside the office as a “deeply toxic workplace environment” for women employees.

The report was prepared following a fact-finding inquiry conducted by an NCW-appointed committee headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Sadhana Jadhav. The committee visited Nashik, interacted with the complainants, police officials, HR representatives and company authorities before finalising its findings.

According to sources, the report contains serious observations regarding workplace safety, sexual harassment compliance and alleged religious intimidation inside the office premises.

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Allegations of harassment and intimidation

The NCW report reportedly states that several women employees faced systemic harassment, mental intimidation and workplace bullying within the Nashik unit.

The findings mention allegations of:

• sexual harassment

• stalking,

• inappropriate touching,

• sexually coloured remarks,

• verbal abuse,

• and mental pressure on women employees.

Several complainants allegedly informed the committee that they did not feel safe approaching internal authorities due to fear of retaliation and humiliation.

The commission also reportedly observed a severe lack of trust in the company’s grievance redressal system.

Religious content and conversion allegations under probe

The report also highlights allegations of religious targeting and ideological influence within the workplace.

Investigators are probing claims that the accused employee Nida Khan allegedly shared 171 religious video links with one of the complainants.

Police are examining whether the videos were part of coercive religious influence attempts inside the office environment.

The ongoing investigation includes scrutiny of:

• WhatsApp chats,

• digital communication records,

• employee interactions,

• and statements from multiple witnesses and complainants.

Multiple FIRs have reportedly been registered in connection with the matter.

‘Zero Compliance’ with POSH Act

One of the strongest observations in the NCW report is the allegation of “zero compliance” with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

According to the findings, the committee found:

• weak complaint handling mechanisms,

• ineffective internal monitoring,

• delayed response to complaints,

• and inadequate protection for women employees.

The commission reportedly termed the issue not merely an HR lapse, but a “serious governance failure.”

Over 25 recommendations submitted

Sources say the report runs over 50 pages and contains more than 25 recommendations aimed at improving workplace safety and accountability.

These reportedly include:

• stricter implementation of POSH guidelines,

• independent monitoring of complaints,

• counselling support for women employees,

• whistleblower protection,

• periodic workplace audits,

• and action against officials found negligent.

TCS response

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has stated that it is cooperating with investigators and has initiated internal inquiries into the allegations.

The company has also reportedly suspended certain employees pending investigation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police and SIT teams continue to probe the case and are expected to examine further digital evidence and witness testimonies in the coming days.