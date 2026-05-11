/Another year, another Eurovision controversy- Why is it happening again?

The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna, Austria, at the Wiener Stadthalle. The event will feature 35 countries, but it is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The event is being marked by controversy and boycotts from some nations in regard to Israel's participation.

Why are countries boycotting Israel's participation in Eurovision 2026?

Israel is reportedly facing boycotts at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Vienna, due to its ongoing military conflict in Gaza, with many alleging that the competition is normalising or whitewashing genocide. Several countries, including Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain, withdrew, citing concerns that Israel's participation violates their values regarding the war.

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Many are reportedly arguing that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is being hypocritical by allowing Israel to participate while having banned Russia in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. Some countries, such as Ireland, expressed frustration that the EBU did not take meaningful action against Israel's participation, leading to their decision to withdraw.

However, despite these protests, the Eurovision organisers (EBU) have maintained that Israel's public broadcaster has met all requirements for participation and that the contest is a "non-political event".

All about Eurovision contest 2026

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna, Austria, from May 12 to 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, following JJ's 2025 victory. As the world's biggest music competition, it brings together 35 nations for spectacular performances.

It is known as the 'Olympics of pop music', and it is an annual international song competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The main purpose is to unite Europe through music post-WWII. It features original songs from participating countries, featuring dramatic stage shows and high-tech production.

Past Eurovision controversies

Eurovision controversies stem from the intersection of music, high-camp performance, and international geopolitics, despite the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) maintaining that the event is apolitical.

Major ones include the 1969 four-way tie, the 1986 age-faking scandal by winner Sandra Kim, and the 2009 disqualification of Georgia for anti-Putin wordplay. Another incident is the 2016 one in which during a semi-final round, Armenia's Iveta Mukuchyan waved the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a disputed territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This violated the strict ban on political symbols, leading the EBU to issue a severe warning.