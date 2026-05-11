/Epstein dinner to 50 Cent relationship: Chelsea Handler's old controversies resurface after Kevin Hart roast

Chelsea Handler is currently making headlines after her appearance at the recent Netflix roast of Kevin Hart, which has reignited buzz around several controversial moments from the comedian-actress's past.



The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live on Sunday as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and saw several celebrity roasters, including The Rock, Katt Williams, Sheryl Underwood, and Tom Brady, alongside Handler.

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Handler's jokes went viral

Known for her sharp humour, Handler’s set quickly sparked a conversation across social media, with several clips going viral from the event.

At the roast, she took a jibe at several celebrities and joked that the dais was filled with "white supremacists, rapists, and pedophiles." Soon after, netizens began revisiting older interviews and past controversies linked to the comedian, including comments about attending a dinner hosted by Jeffrey Epstein and her past relationship with rapper 50 Cent.

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Netzines revisiting her past controversies

The major topic of discussion about Handler on social media is her earlier remarks about attending a dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion, which was years before his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. Clips from her previous interviews in which she called the gathering "awkward and weird" have taken over the internet.

In an earlier appearance on Literally! With Rob Lowe, Handler acknowledged attending one dinner at Epstein’s residence. She had previously explained that she felt uncomfortable during the evening and eventually left after an awkward interaction involving filmmaker Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn.

Despite the intense scrutiny on social media, she has publicly maintained that she attended only a single dinner, never visited his private island, and never travelled on his aircraft. Additionally, there have been no allegations of wrongdoing against the comedian.

Buzz about her romance with rapper 50 Cent

The roast also made fans revisit her widely discussed romance with rapper 50 Cent. As per reports, the two dated in 2010 after the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, appeared on Handler’s late-night show Chelsea Lately.

While the relationship lasted only a few months, their romance is said to be one of Hollywood’s most unexpected celebrity pairings.