/Martin Short breaks silence on daughter Katherine’s suicide months after tragedy

Months after the death of his daughter, Katherine Short, actor and comedian Martin Short has publicly spoken about the heartbreaking incident. She died by suicide at the age of 42 in February.

Martin Short's daughter dies by suicide

Katherine passed away at her residence in the Hollywood Hills. As per reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had later confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.

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Ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix documentary, Marty: Life Is Short, the actor revealed how her death had impacted his family.

During an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning, he spoke candidly about the many personal losses he has faced throughout his life.

"What it developed in me was this muscle of survival and handling grief and a perspective on it," he said, and recalled that he had seen multiple losses long before Katherine’s passing.

Martin on dealing with personal losses

The 76-year-old actor lost his older brother in a car accident during childhood, while both of his parents died before he turned 20. In 2010, his wife, actress Nancy Dolman, died after battling ovarian cancer. "You know, it’s been a nightmare for the family, but the understanding that mental health and cancer - like my wife - are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases, they are terminal," Short added.

Short also revealed that his daughter had struggled with severe mental health challenges for years, including borderline personality disorder. "My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health - borderline personality disorder, other things - and did the best she could until she couldn’t. So (Nancy’s) last words to me were 'Martin, let me go,' and what (Katherine) was just saying, 'Dad, let me go.'"

Martin Short's first appearance after his daughter's death

Katherine mostly stayed away from public attention and was reportedly the eldest of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman’s three adopted children. Following her death earlier this year, Short family released a statement that read: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The actor recently made his first public appearance since his daughter’s passing at the Los Angeles premiere of his documentary. He attended the event alongside his sons, Oliver and Henry, and was supported by several celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Jimmy Kimmel.

About Marty: Life Is Short