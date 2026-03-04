/Martin Short's daughter Katherina's cause of death details revealed; Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Martin Short's daughter Katherine Elizabeth Short's tragic death at the age of 42 left everyone shocked and in grief. The daughter of a veteran actor, who is seen in the show Only Murders in the Building, had reportedly died due to suicide. However, a new report has now revealed the death certificate of Katherine.

What is the exact cause of death of Katherine Elizabeth Short?

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Katherine died from a gunshot wound to the head, reported by TMZ. For the unversed, her death was confirmed by her family in a statement to PEOPLE two days later. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Authorities on Monday responded to a call at a Hollywood Hills residence around 6:41 pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the scene. LA City Fire deputies were heard responding to a call on Katherine Elizabeth Short's street initially for a shooting, as per the audio obtained by TMZ.

For the unversed, Katherine Elizabeth Short was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin and his wife, Nancy Dolman. Dolman later died of ovarian cancer in 2010, 30 years after marrying her husband. Martin's sons are Olive and Henry. Martin Short met Canadian actress Nancy Dolman in 1972 during the run of Godspell and tied the knot in 1980.

All about Martin Short

Martin Short gained prominence for his roles in sketch comedy and has also been part of films and television shows. Short has featured in films including Three Amigos, Innerspace, Three Fugitives, Father of the Bride, Captain Ron, Mars Attacks!, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, among others.