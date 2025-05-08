Newlyweds Meryl Streep and Martin Short looked much-in-love on the show Only Murders in the Building. The two were spotted kissing while filming for the show.

Filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5 is currently on. The two play newlyweds on the show.

They were spotted on the streets of new York City on May 7. In the photos, Martin Short was seen dressed as his character Oliver Putnam with his wife Meryl Streep aka Loretta Durkin.

In the shots, the two are also seen showing some PDA, from cuddling up with one another to even sharing a kiss.

About new season of Only Murders in the Building

Executive producer Dan Fogelman teased in a January conversation with The Wrap that the upcoming season will include "another big fun mystery the writers have been cooking up."

He said, “The ability for the writers to take those three guys who are so comfortable in the skin of those roles now, and where the comedy sits in the show, where the dramedy sits in the show, it’s just so always so fun to start a new story with them and explore new aspects of their friendship and new aspects of their lives.”

In addition the OG cast and Meryl Streeo, the show will also cast Renée Zellweger. Others joining are Logan Lerman, Jermaine Fowler, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key and Beanie Feldstein.

Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Hulu.