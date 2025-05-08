A man created chaos outside Jennifer Aniston’s home in Bel Air after he crashed his car through the front gate of the Hollywood star. According to a latest report by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the man has been charged for vandalism and stalking.

Jennifer Aniston has a new stalker

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” said District Attorney Nathan Hotchman of the incident. It added, “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

Who is this man?

The man has been identified as Jimmy Wayne Carwyle from Mississippi. He has been charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism. He also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle will be heard on May 8. His bail set at $150,000. If convicted, Carwyle could serve three years in state prison.

According to the Los Angeles DA, Carwyle was accused of harassing Aniston from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of this year, repeatedly sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages.