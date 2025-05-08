Harvey Weinstein’s new accuser Kaja Sokola gave her testimony as the former producer’s retrial started in Manhattan earlier in the day. She earlier gave her testimony in New York.

Ex-model takes stand in Harvey Weinstein's retrial

Kaja was an aspiring model when she met with Harvey. She is the second woman to take the stand in Harvey’s trial. Earlier, former TV production assistant Miriam Haley took the stand.

Kaja meanwhile told the courtroom about her life before meeting Weinstein. She spoke about growing up in Wroclaw, Poland.

During the testimony, Kaja Sokola’s older sister, cardiologist Ewa Sokola, testified about a 2006 lunch meeting the two had with Weinstein at a Manhattan hotel. Her sister, Ewa Sokola recalled how Kaja Sokola and Weinstein took an elevator upstairs together while she remained at the table. She had to wait for 30 minutes to an hour. Kaja Sokola eventually came back down alone, but instead of returning to the table, Kaja left the hotel with Ewa Sokola.

Ewa Sokola recalled how her sister appeared to be under “extreme tension” after returning from meeting Weinstein alone. She did not mention anything to her sister but she looked distressed from their meeting. Ewa remembered that Kaja didn’t look violated physically with no torn clothing or anything.

Ewa also told the court that Kaja did not say anything negative about Weinstein before 2017. She said, “She was proud of knowing him.”

Ewa Sokola also testified that her younger sister never told her about any alleged assault by Weinstein, and that she first learned of the accusations from a magazine article published in 2022.

Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual crimes

Weinstein currently faces numerous allegations of abuse, harassment and sexual assault. He was indicted on sex crimes last September after then-unidentified Kaja Sokola accused Harvey Weinstein of performing oral sex on her in a Manhattan hotel on one occasion between April 29, 2006 and May 6, 2006.

Kaja Sokola’s attorney, Lindsay Goldbrum, said in a statement, “Today, Kaja Sokola took the stand to share her truth — standing not just as a survivor but as an accomplished psychotherapist and psychologist. Nearly two decades ago, Kaja was a teenager, vulnerable to the power and influence of Harvey Weinstein, a wealthy 54-year-old Hollywood mogul. As you will hear from Kaja, he made sure she understood his control over her future, telling her he had the power to make or break careers. Now, she faces him in open court, reclaiming her voice and her story.”

Harvey Weinstein is charged with two counts of committing a “criminal sexual act” in the first degree and one count of third-degree rape.