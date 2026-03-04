/Arirang: BTS unveils 14-track list of upcoming fifth album, netizens react

Google Preferred
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 04, 2026, 08:41 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 08:59 IST
BTS' tracklist of Arirang unveiled Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

BTS has dropped the tracklist of Arirang, their much-awaited fifth studio album, much to the excitement of fans. Read to know more details. 

With just a few weeks away from the release of the much-anticipated comeback of South Korean boy band BTS with their fifth studio album, Arirang. The globally iconic group gave a major treat to the fans by unveiling the track list of the album on social media platforms. Moreover, along with their album release, BTS will also embark on world tour too.

Tracklist of Arirang unveiled; netizens' reaction

BTS' music label BigHit Music shared a poster of the tracklist on X and wrote in the caption, "BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) 'ARIRANG' Tracklist #BTS #BangtanSonyeondan#BTS_ARIRANG #BTS_SWIM." The album features a diverse collection of tracks – "SWIM," "Body to Body," "Hooligan," "Aliens," "FYA," "2.0," "No. 29," "Merry Go Round," "NORMAL," "Like Animals," "they don't know 'bout us," "One More Night," "Please" and "Into the Sun."

The title track, "SWIM", is co-written by BTS frontman RM. The group's label, BigHit Music, said the group held songwriting sessions last summer in Los Angeles for the album, in collaboration with star producers like Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas.

