/Martin Short spotted for first time following daughter Katherine's tragic death

After a month of Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short's tragic death, the Hollywood veteran was spotted for the first time for a dinner outing. The devastating loss of one of his three children has affected him and the entire family. Martin Short was accompanied by filmmaker J.J. Abrams, best known for Star Trek and Star Wars, among others.

Martin Short's first outing since daughter's death

The Only Murders in the Building star stepped out for a dinner with filmmaker J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica. He was spotted wearing a black blazer over a button-down shirt and appeared very serious, shared by Backgrid USA.

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This outing comes a month after his daughter Katherine Short's death. For the unversed, as per report of TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stated that Katherine died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine Short's death

Last month, authorities had responded to a call at a Hollywood Hills residence around 6:41 pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the scene. LA City Fire deputies were heard responding to a call on Katherine Elizabeth Short's street initially for a shooting, as per the audio obtained by TMZ.

For the unversed, Katherine Elizabeth Short was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin and his wife, Nancy Dolman. Dolman later died of ovarian cancer in 2010, 30 years after marrying her husband. Martin's sons are Olive and Henry. Martin Short met Canadian actress Nancy Dolman in 1972 during the run of Godspell and tied the knot in 1980.

Martin Short to resume his tour with Steve Martin?

Earlier, this month, a report from TMZ stated that Martin Short and Steve Martin will be resuming their renowned two-man show after taking a hiatus following the tragic death of Katherine Short.