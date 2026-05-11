/BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Adolescence dominates with multiple wins, Narges Rashidi takes home Leading Actress trophy - Full winners list

The BAFTA Television Awards, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, honoured several outstanding performances in British television across drama, comedy, entertainment, sports coverage, and more.

Hosted by Greg Davies, the ceremony saw Netflix drama Adolescence emerging as the biggest winner with the limited series securing four trophies, including Stephen Graham taking home the Leading Actor award. Meanwhile, Narges Rashidi won Leading Actress for her performance in Prisoner 951.

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BAFTA Television Awards: Full winners list

Drama Series

A Thousand Blows

Blue Lights

Code of Silence - Winner

This City Is Ours

Limited Drama

Adolescence - Winner

I Fought the Law

Trespasses

What It Feels Like for a Girl

International

The Bear

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

The Studio - Winner

The White Lotus

Leading Actress

Aimee Lou Wood for Film Club

Erin Doherty for A Thousand Blows

Jodie Whittaker for Toxic Town

Narges Rashidi for Prisoner 951 - Winner

Sheridan Smith for I Fought the Law

Siân Brooke for Blue Lights

Leading Actor

Colin Firth for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Ellis Howard for What It Feels Like for a Girl

James Nelson-Joyce for This City Is Ours

Matt Smith for The Death of Bunny Munro

Stephen Graham for Adolescence - Winner

Taron Egerton for Smoke

Actor in a Comedy

Jim Howick for Here We Go

Jon Pointing for Big Boys

Lenny Rush for Am I Being Unreasonable?

Mawaan Rizwan for Juice

Oliver Savell for Changing Ends

Steve Coogan for How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) - Winner

Actress in a Comedy

Diane Morgan for Mandy

Jennifer Saunders for Amandaland

Katherine Parkinson for Here We Go - Winner

Lucy Punch for Amandaland

Philippa Dunne for Amandaland

Rosie Jones for Pushers

Supporting Actor

Ashley Walters for Adolescence

Fehinti Balogun for Down Cemetery Road

Joshua McGuire for The Gold

Owen Cooper for Adolescence - Winner

Paddy Considine for MobLand

Rafael Mathé for The Death of Bunny Munro

Supporting Actress

Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus

Christine Tremarco for Adolescence - Winner

Chyna McQueen for Get Millie Black

Emilia Jones for Task

Erin Doherty for Adolescence

Rose Ayling-Ellis for Reunion

Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show

Last One Laughing UK - Winner

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Would I Lie to You?

Entertainment Performance

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr for Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job

Bob Mortimer for Last One Laughing UK - Winner

Claudia Winkleman for The Celebrity Traitors

Lee Mack for The 1% Club

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for Rob & Romesh Vs …

Romesh Ranganathan for Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle

Scripted Comedy

Amandaland - Winner

Big Boys

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)

Things You Should Have Done

Specialist Factual

Belsen: What They Found

Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz - Winner

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Vietnam: The War That Changed America

Reality

The Celebrity Traitors - Winner

The Jury: Murder Trial

Squid Game: The Challenge

Virgin Island

Current Affairs

Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War

The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack - Winner

Undercover in the Police: Panorama

Short Form

Donkey

Hustle and Run - Winner

Rocket Fuel

Zoners

Factual Entertainment

The Assembly

Go Back to Where You Came From - Winner

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

Race Across the World

Factual Series

Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park

Educating Yorkshire

See No Evil - Winner

The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

Live Event Coverage

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

Last Night of the Proms: Finale

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember - Winner

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News Coverage

BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak

Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War - Winner

Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival

Single Documentary

Grenfell: Uncovered - Winner

Louis Theroux: The Settlers

One Day in Southport

Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders - Winner

Sports Coverage

The 2025 Ryder Cup

The FA Cup Final

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 - Winner

Wimbledon 2025

Daytime

The Chase

Lorraine

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Scam Interceptors - Winner

Children’s Non-Scripted

A Real Bug’s Life

BooSnoo!

Deadly 60: Saving Sharks

World.War.Me - Winner

Children’s Scripted