/BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Adolescence dominates with multiple wins, Narges Rashidi takes home Leading Actress trophy - Full winners list

The BAFTA Television Awards, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, honoured several outstanding performances in British television across drama, comedy, entertainment, sports coverage, and more.
Hosted by Greg Davies, the ceremony saw Netflix drama Adolescence emerging as the biggest winner with the limited series securing four trophies, including Stephen Graham taking home the Leading Actor award. Meanwhile, Narges Rashidi won Leading Actress for her performance in Prisoner 951.
BAFTA Television Awards: Full winners list
Drama Series
A Thousand Blows
Blue Lights
Code of Silence - Winner
This City Is Ours
Trending Stories
Limited Drama
Adolescence - Winner
I Fought the Law
Trespasses
What It Feels Like for a Girl
International
The Bear
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
The Studio - Winner
The White Lotus
Leading Actress
Aimee Lou Wood for Film Club
Erin Doherty for A Thousand Blows
Jodie Whittaker for Toxic Town
Narges Rashidi for Prisoner 951 - Winner
Sheridan Smith for I Fought the Law
Siân Brooke for Blue Lights
Leading Actor
Colin Firth for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Ellis Howard for What It Feels Like for a Girl
James Nelson-Joyce for This City Is Ours
Matt Smith for The Death of Bunny Munro
Stephen Graham for Adolescence - Winner
Taron Egerton for Smoke
Actor in a Comedy
Jim Howick for Here We Go
Jon Pointing for Big Boys
Lenny Rush for Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mawaan Rizwan for Juice
Oliver Savell for Changing Ends
Steve Coogan for How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) - Winner
Actress in a Comedy
Diane Morgan for Mandy
Jennifer Saunders for Amandaland
Katherine Parkinson for Here We Go - Winner
Lucy Punch for Amandaland
Philippa Dunne for Amandaland
Rosie Jones for Pushers
Supporting Actor
Ashley Walters for Adolescence
Fehinti Balogun for Down Cemetery Road
Joshua McGuire for The Gold
Owen Cooper for Adolescence - Winner
Paddy Considine for MobLand
Rafael Mathé for The Death of Bunny Munro
Supporting Actress
Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus
Christine Tremarco for Adolescence - Winner
Chyna McQueen for Get Millie Black
Emilia Jones for Task
Erin Doherty for Adolescence
Rose Ayling-Ellis for Reunion
Entertainment
The Graham Norton Show
Last One Laughing UK - Winner
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Would I Lie to You?
Entertainment Performance
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr for Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job
Bob Mortimer for Last One Laughing UK - Winner
Claudia Winkleman for The Celebrity Traitors
Lee Mack for The 1% Club
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for Rob & Romesh Vs …
Romesh Ranganathan for Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle
Scripted Comedy
Amandaland - Winner
Big Boys
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)
Things You Should Have Done
Specialist Factual
Belsen: What They Found
Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz - Winner
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Vietnam: The War That Changed America
Reality
The Celebrity Traitors - Winner
The Jury: Murder Trial
Squid Game: The Challenge
Virgin Island
Current Affairs
Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War
The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack - Winner
Undercover in the Police: Panorama
Short Form
Donkey
Hustle and Run - Winner
Rocket Fuel
Zoners
Factual Entertainment
The Assembly
Go Back to Where You Came From - Winner
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
Race Across the World
Factual Series
Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park
Educating Yorkshire
See No Evil - Winner
The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed
Live Event Coverage
Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
Last Night of the Proms: Finale
VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember - Winner
News Coverage
BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak
Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War - Winner
Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival
Single Documentary
Grenfell: Uncovered - Winner
Louis Theroux: The Settlers
One Day in Southport
Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire
Soap
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders - Winner
Sports Coverage
The 2025 Ryder Cup
The FA Cup Final
UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 - Winner
Wimbledon 2025
Daytime
The Chase
Lorraine
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Scam Interceptors - Winner
Children’s Non-Scripted
A Real Bug’s Life
BooSnoo!
Deadly 60: Saving Sharks
World.War.Me - Winner
Children’s Scripted
Crongton - Winner
Horrible Science
Shaun the Sheep
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball