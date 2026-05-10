/Matt Damon, Ben Affleck face defamation suit from Miami cops over movie The Rip

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons! The Hollywood actor duo has reportedly landed in legal soup after a lawsuit was filed by Miami cops for defamation over their portrayal in their movie The Rip. The film was released on OTT this year.

Why have Miami cops sued Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over their film The Rip?

A new lawsuit has been filed by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officers Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana accusing the Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over the depiction of law enforcement characters in their recent Netflix crime drama The Rip, as per the report in Entertainment Weekly.

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The report suggests that the lawsuit has claimed that Damon and Affleck's characters are associated with two officers (although their original names are not being mentioned); it has caused harm to their personal and professional reputations.

In addition, the officers' complaint has accused Artists Equity and Ben Affleck's, Damon's LLC production company Falco Productions, of defamation as such and defamation by implication. The officers have also claimed that it has inflicted emotional distress. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are yet to respond to the claims and reported allegations.

All about The Rip

The American action-thriller The Rip is helmed by Joe Carnahan and stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in lead roles as Miami narcotics officers. It premiered on OTT platform Netflix and is produced by Artists Equity (Damon and Affleck).