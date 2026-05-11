/Fashion statement or food waste? Viral bread dress at African Choice Awards 2026 sparks debate

The African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on May 9 at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, which is a major celebration of African film and television excellence. However, the event has become the talk of the town after a reality TV star's outfit made from more than 500 loaves of bread has gone viral.

Viral bread dress worn by reality TV during African film awards event, netizens reaction

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang made headlines wearing a dress made from over 500 loaves of bread. Designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire, the gown promoted Queen's personal bakery business and highlighted the theme of 'wearing your business' on the red carpet.

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Queen Mercy Atang wore the creation which featured gold spangles and loaves of bread attached from the waist down. The gown is being heavily discussed online, with some users praising the creativity, while others debated the idea of wasting food, which the star addressed as a calculated marketing move.

One X user wrote, "This is so crass. Honestly, this is the kind of thing people should actually be fixating on tonight and asking real questions about. Is that real bread? Is it dummy bread? Because even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples. In a country where people are constantly talking about food inflation, hunger and poverty, a designer and a client sat down, brainstormed this concept, executed it and photographed it. The image screams excess and waste, and this idea shouldn't be seen anywhere near high fashion artistry.

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Another user wrote, "That bread dress worn to the AMVCA was made of edible loaves of bread; That was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation in Nigeria. If the AMVCA is serious, whoever wore that should be banned from ever gracing the event. Everything can't be excused or permitted in the name of fashion or content creation."

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"She carry more than 50 people daily bread sew gown", wrote the third user.

All about Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards 2026

The 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on May 9 in Nigeria. The star-studded event, dubbed the African Oscars, celebrated excellence in African film and television across 32 categories. This edition introduced new categories for Best Indigenous Language Film for North Africa and Central Africa, highlighting a focus on Pan-African inclusivity.

My Father's Shadow was the biggest winner of the night, securing Best Movie, Best Director, and several technical awards. While Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman made history by winning both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The show was hosted by comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.