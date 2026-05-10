Mohanlal drops major hint about future of Drishyam franchise

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Drishyam 3's trailer was unveiled today by the makers, with the star reprising his role as Georgekutty. During the trailer launch event, Mohanlal surprised his fans by hinting at the possibility of more Drishyam sequels in the pipeline.

Mohanlal's revelation about Drishyam's future franchise

During the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal mentioned that Georgekutty, his character, "is still not saved", suggesting that his battle to protect his family continues beyond the third chapter.

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He said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also. I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also."

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has already considered the potential for a fifth film, discussing it even before the production of the fourth was finalised. Mohanlal's statements regarding Drishyam 4 and 5 suggest the franchise has further potential.

All about Drishyam 3

Set after the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the trailer hints that Georgekutty may have escaped conviction, but the psychological fallout of the case continues to haunt him and his family. The footage opens with renewed public attention around the infamous investigation that once engulfed Georgekutty's household.