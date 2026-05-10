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Mohanlal drops major hint about future of Drishyam franchise

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 10, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 23:00 IST
Mohanlal drops major hint about future of Drishyam franchise

Mohanlal Photograph: (X)

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After the release of the Drishyam 3 trailer, Mohanlal gave a major update about the film's franchise, whether Georgekutty's journey will continue or not. Read to know more. 

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Drishyam 3's trailer was unveiled today by the makers, with the star reprising his role as Georgekutty. During the trailer launch event, Mohanlal surprised his fans by hinting at the possibility of more Drishyam sequels in the pipeline.

Mohanlal's revelation about Drishyam's future franchise

During the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal mentioned that Georgekutty, his character, "is still not saved", suggesting that his battle to protect his family continues beyond the third chapter.

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He said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also. I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also."

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Producer Antony Perumbavoor has already considered the potential for a fifth film, discussing it even before the production of the fourth was finalised. Mohanlal's statements regarding Drishyam 4 and 5 suggest the franchise has further potential.

All about Drishyam 3

Set after the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the trailer hints that Georgekutty may have escaped conviction, but the psychological fallout of the case continues to haunt him and his family. The footage opens with renewed public attention around the infamous investigation that once engulfed Georgekutty's household.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, among others. The Hindi remake of the same name, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled to be released on 2 October 2026.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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