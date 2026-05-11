/Salman Khan's heartfelt Mother's Day post features Salma Khan and Helen | See pics

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt social media post dedicated to the two most important women in his life, his mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother, Helen. The series of old photographs featured some candid moments from his cherished family memories, and fans can't get over it.

Salman Khan shares throwback pictures

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old actor posted three throwback pictures alongside a simple caption that read, "Happy Mother’s Day." In one of the photos, young Salman can be seen sitting in Salma Khan’s lap as a child, while another shows the actor seated between both Salma and Helen.

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As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded his comment section with warm reactions.

Meanwhile, Salman's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also shared a few photos of Salma Khan, Helen, and Salim Khan alongside her mother in the Mother's Day post. "Happy Mother’s Day! I m so grateful and lucky to be blessed with their love, with their warm, loving and protective hand holding mine, no matter what. I love u. Happy mother’s day to all the amazing women who’ve been there for mine like a mother does. Happy mother’s day to u Woman!," the post read.

Salman Khan's bond with his stepmother

He has often spoken about the importance of family in his life and has a strong bond with both women. Actress and dancer Helen married Salim Khan decades ago, and since then has remained an integral part of the Khan family.

Fans have often praised Salman and his siblings for maintaining a loving relationship with both Salma and Helen.

Salman and Helen have also worked together in several films, including Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa.

About Salman Khan's work front

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. As per reports, he has also begun shooting for a new film with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC 63.